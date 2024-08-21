Google's Pixel AI Image Creation and Editing Tools Are Kind of Terrifying

by

Google last week introduced the Pixel 9 smartphone lineup, with a selection of new devices that are focused on AI. All of the Pixel 9 phones support Gemini AI, and Google has also added AI-based image generation and editing tools. Reviewers have been testing the new smartphone features, and the AI image generation is probably going to turn into a PR nightmare for Google based on what's come out so far.

google pixel 9
Google introduced an AI image generation app for the Pixel phones, called Pixel Studio. It's designed to create stickers and images using text-based prompts, and it looks and sounds a lot like Apple's planned Image Playground. So far, reviewers have been able to create all manner of questionable images with Pixel Studio, ranging from a Nazi version of Spongebob to Elmo with an AK47.

pixel studio digital trends

Image via Digital Trends

Digital Trends had no trouble getting Pixel Studio to make images of beloved cartoon characters doing questionable activities. Guns, drugs, and alcohol were not off-limits, nor were offensive situations like school shootings. Pixel Studio did not generate these kinds of images unless asked, but that's most likely what people will immediately do with the feature rather than generating images of cute cats and bunnies.

Google said that there were "safety checks" in place to keep Pixel Studio from being "used nefariously," and there are some. Pixel Studio will not create images of humans, and Google is tweaking the AI in response to reviews. After speaking with Google, Digital Trends was no longer able to get Pixel Studio to create cartoon characters using cocaine or dressed as German soldiers.

Even more concerning than Pixel Studio is Google's "Reimagine" tool, which can add objects to photos that you've already taken. The Verge used it to add corpses, bombs, drugs, and disasters to images, and objects included in photos look so realistic that it's difficult to tell when an image has been edited. Google is able to do a pretty good job matching lighting and perspective to the original photo, and there are no watermarks or flags on social media. Google does add a metadata tag, but that's easy enough to eliminate with a screenshot.

You can, of course, use Reimagine for adding sunsets and rainbows to your image, just like you can use Pixel Studio for creating fun pictures, and both AI features work great, so these tools aren't all bad. Android Authority shared a post with Oreo pizza, a giraffe surfing, and kittens playing basketball, for example. As The Verge points out, you could always add a body to an image or create a picture of Elmo with a gun, but it would take some Photoshop skill and time to do so. With the Pixel phones, it takes just a thought and a few seconds to create that kind of image, and it's right there on the smartphone for anyone to use.

In statements to The Verge and Digital Trends, Google said that it designed its generative AI tools to "respect the intent of user prompts" which can lead to the creation of content "that may offend" when the user asks for it. But Google claims that there are "Terms of Service" on what content is not allowed, and that safeguards will be continually refined.

Apple hasn't yet introduced its image generation tools, Image Playground or Genmoji, and the media surrounding the Pixel 9 launch gives us some insight into what the response might be like if Apple doesn't get it just right. With AI, it's likely that people are going to be able to find workarounds even if Apple puts numerous safeguards in place. Apple so far has shied away from photorealistic AI images, but Google is going all in, and it's going to be much harder to trust photos on social media and the internet going forward.

Popular Stories

apple security banner

Major 'National Public Data' Leak Worse Than Expected With Passwords Stored in Plain Text

Tuesday August 20, 2024 2:42 pm PDT by
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Read Full Article84 comments
sonny iphone 16 pro colors

All Four iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in New Image

Friday August 16, 2024 4:14 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Read Full Article288 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Next Month – Here's Everything We Know

Monday August 19, 2024 5:30 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Read Full Article261 comments
iphone 16 pro bronze

Bronze-Like iPhone 16 Pro Color Could Be Called 'Desert Titanium'

Monday August 19, 2024 3:11 am PDT by
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Read Full Article137 comments
Apple Event October 2023

Apple's September Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 16

Wednesday August 21, 2024 7:53 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with some signs pointing to September 10 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16. Apple...
Read Full Article76 comments
ipad pro new blue

Get Up to $600 Off Apple's M2 iPad Pro With New Record Low Prices

Sunday August 18, 2024 9:52 am PDT by
Best Buy is back this week with big discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, providing up to $600 off select models. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts. You'll find both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets on sale at Best Buy, with a particular focus on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models. All deals listed below represent record low prices on each ...
Read Full Article26 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

New iPhone 16 Thermal Design High on Buyers' Wishlist, Survey Suggests

Tuesday August 20, 2024 4:49 am PDT by
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...
Read Full Article172 comments

Top Rated Comments

rp100 Avatar
rp100
16 minutes ago at 03:29 pm
A new era of freedom of speech (protected speech) has been ushered in by the advent of easily accessible AI. What is “nefarious”? Should megacorps who operate above the law be the sole judge of what is acceptable? Will the powers that be have unrestricted access to generating any image that their hearts desire? Unfortunately, 90% of the population could not care less about these questions.

Training your children to be critical thinkers will be paramount to preserving the truth.

The war of information rages on…
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
stiligFox Avatar
stiligFox
21 minutes ago at 03:25 pm
How many times will it take before Google and other tech giants learn that A) we don’t want this and B) no matter how much you try, people WILL find a way to use your products for nefarious purposes. They’re going to be playing whack-a-mole with their algorithm until it’s nerfed to the point it can only generate images of flowers, baby animals, and the latest product from their respective hardware branch.



How many times do we have to teach you this lesson, old man?

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
20 minutes ago at 03:26 pm
At least it didn't change SpongeBob's skin color.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applepotato666 Avatar
applepotato666
15 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
“Oh no! The computer’s doing what I asked it to!” is something I’ll never get. As long as they don’t allow it to generate realistic images featuring real people it’s whatever because nothing’s stopping anybody from picking up Procreate and drawing these anyway.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Analog Kid Avatar
Analog Kid
11 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
I can see the potential for copyright complaints, but other than that we seem to melt down over the silliest things these days...

It's dumb, frivolous, unproductive and lazy-- but terrifying?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StarbucksCoffee Avatar
StarbucksCoffee
7 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
Google: "We really tried to make our AI Image Generation a safe experience."

Pixel Users:


Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments