Amazon's New Accessory Sale Includes Deals on AirTag, Eufy SmartTrack, and Jackery Power Stations

Today we're tracking a big collection of discounts on Bluetooth trackers and portable power stations, including Apple's own AirTag, Anker's more affordable brand of Eufy SmartTrack accessories, and power stations from Jackery. All of these deals can be found on Amazon.



AirTag

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirTag, you can get the 1 Pack for $24.99 and the 4 Pack of trackers for $79.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. These are both solid second-best prices on the AirTag.

Eufy

Anyone who needs a Bluetooth tracker but wants to save a bit of money should look at Anker's Eufy brand of trackers, which are on sale on Amazon right now and compatible with Find My on Apple devices. These start at just $15.99 for one tracker and raise to $48.99 for a 4 Pack.

If you want a tracker that you can fit in a wallet, Eufy's SmartTrack Card is a great solution at $19.99, down from $29.99. Most of Eufy's trackers can be delivered between August 22 and August 27, and none of these deals require a coupon code in order to see the final sale prices.

Jackery

Finally, Jackery has a large collection of discounts on its best portable power stations on Amazon this week, starting at $199.99 for the Explorer 100 Plus Power Station, down from $229.00. Most of these deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at checkout.



