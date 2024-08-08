iPhone 16 Display Mass Production Ramped Up Ahead of Launch

Apple suppliers have ramped up mass production of iPhone 16 OLED panels ahead of the smartphone's launch in September, reports ETNews.

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature
Both Samsung Display and LG Display began initial production of iPhone 16 OLED panels in June, and significantly ramped up production last month, according to the report.

Apple's iPhone 16 shipment forecast for this year is around 90 million units, while it's estimated that the number of OLED panels produced will be approximately 30% higher, at around 120 million units.

By the end of the year, Samsung Display is expected to supply about 80 million OLED panels, while LG Display is projected to supply around 43 million panels. Both companies are on track with their production schedules to meet these targets.

The panels are being sent off to the factories in Apple's supply chain that will assemble the finished ‌iPhone 16‌ models in time for shipping. Going on previous year's, Apple will release the new models around mid-September, with Tuesday, September 10 being floated as a possible announcement date.

The ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will look similar to the iPhone 15 models, but Apple is increasing the size of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ will have a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches) while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will have a 6.9-inch display (up from 6.7 inches). Display sizes for the standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models will not change, and the ‌iPhone 16‌ will measure in at 6.1 inches while the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus will have a 6.7-inch display.

Other new features rumored for the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup include a new "Capture" button for taking images and videos in landscape mode, faster A-series chips, camera updates, and Wi-Fi 7 and faster 5G modems for some models.

More on what to expect from the ‌iPhone 16‌ can be found in our dedicated roundup.

