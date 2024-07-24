NCAA College Football Teams to Start Using iPads for Video Replay

A trio of NCAA college football conferences, including the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten, recently announced that coaches and players will use iPads on the sidelines of games for video replay purposes starting in the upcoming 2024 season.



"We're thrilled the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten are utilizing iPad, as its unique capabilities and versatility make it the ideal solution to support coaches and student-athletes," said Scott Brodrick, an iPad product marketing employee at Apple. "With an unrivaled combination of advanced displays, powerful performance, portability, fast connectivity, all-day battery life and versatile accessories, iPad will let coaches and players make in-game adjustments and empower athletes to compete at the highest level."

The introduction of iPads is a result of upcoming NCAA rule changes that allow for video replay technology to be used on the sidelines of college football games, for the first time. The 2024 season begins on Saturday, August 24.