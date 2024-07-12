Amazon Prime Day Deals Arrive for Portable Power Stations From Anker and Jackery

Amazon today has introduced a big selection of discounts on Anker's and Jackery's best portable power stations, with as much as $2,300 in savings on these devices. These accessories are high-capacity portable batteries that can provide backup power to a wide variety of things, from laptops to RVs.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the Anker deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership in order to see these discounted prices. The same will be true for a couple of the Jackery discounts, and a majority of the deals coming as Prime day gets closer next week. Prime memberships start at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, with a 30-day free trial for new members.



Anker

Jackery

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.