Amazon Prime Day Deals Arrive for Portable Power Stations From Anker and Jackery
Amazon today has introduced a big selection of discounts on Anker's and Jackery's best portable power stations, with as much as $2,300 in savings on these devices. These accessories are high-capacity portable batteries that can provide backup power to a wide variety of things, from laptops to RVs.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For the Anker deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership in order to see these discounted prices. The same will be true for a couple of the Jackery discounts, and a majority of the deals coming as Prime day gets closer next week. Prime memberships start at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, with a 30-day free trial for new members.
Anker
- SOLIX C800 Power Station with Camping Lights - $479.00 for Prime members, down from $649.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station - $549.00 for Prime members, down from $999.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station with Solar Panel - $849.00 for Prime members, down from $1,549.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station - $1,299.00 for Prime members, down from $1,999.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 200W Solar Panel - $1,599.00 for Prime members, down from $2,549.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $1,799.00 for Prime members, down from $2,899.00
- SOLIX F3800 Power Station - $2,799.00 for Prime members, down from $3,999.00
- SOLIX F3800 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $3,199.00, down from $4,899.00
Jackery
- Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel - $169.00, down from $229.00
- Solar Generator 240 with Mini Solar Panel - $269.00 for Prime members, down from $349.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus with Solar Panel - $399.00, down from $499.00
- Expansion Battery Pack 1000 Plus - $499.00, down from $599.00
- Solar Generator Explorer 500 - $499.00, down from $799.00
- Explorer 1000 Power Station - $629.00 for Prime members, down from $799.00
- Expansion Battery Pack 2000 Plus - $999.00, down from $1,599.00
- Explorer 2000 PRO Power Station - $1,199.00 for Prime members, down from $1,899.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus + Expandable Battery + Solar Panel - $2,699.00, down from $4,999.00
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Tetraprism camera for enhanced photo quality and zoom functionality, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his n-iphone-tetraprism-upgrade-ca62dd37e364">latest investor note published to Medium, Kuo said the key specification change would be a 1/2.6" 48MP CIS sensor, up from the 1/3.1" 12MP sensor expected to be used...
With the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 that Apple released today, there are additional tweaks to a number of features like Dark Mode icons, the Photos app, emoji in Messages, and more, with Apple appearing to be preparing for the launch of Apple Intelligence. Apple will continue updating iOS 18 over the course of the next couple of months, refining the beta prior to its launch....
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
iPhone 16 models coming later this year could have some Face ID-related "design changes," supply chain publication DigiTimes said this week. The original source of this information is British newspaper The Telegraph, which six weeks ago reported that Face ID component supplier Coherent was considering selling or repurposing a manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, a small town in...
Apple today released a second beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning and USB-C versions. The updated firmware has a build number 7A5244b and it is available to developers at the current time. This is the second firmware update that Apple has released since announcing new AirPods Pro 2 features in June. There are several new features that are coming to the AirPods...
Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will support 40W wired fast charging and 20W MagSafe charging, claims a rumor currently swirling around China. Right now, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are capable of up to 27W peak charging speeds with an appropriate USB-C power adapter, while official MagSafe chargers from Apple and authorized third parties can wirelessly charge...