Alogic Unveils 5K 27-Inch Touchscreen Display and More

Alogic today introduced several new display options that it plans to ship out later in 2024, including a 5K 27-inch touchscreen display, several ultrawide displays, and portable touchscreen monitors.

alogic clarity display 1
The Clarity Touch 5K 27" UHD Monitor has a resolution identical to that of the Studio Display or the LG UltraFine 5K, but with the added benefit of touch integration. We previously reviewed a pair of 4K Clarity displays with touchscreen capabilities and found the touchscreen to be useful in certain circumstances for scrolling through websites, accessing controls, and performing simple tasks in apps. The touchscreen can be interacted with using a finger or a stylus.

Alogic's 5K touchscreen display supports HDR 400, is able to charge a connected Mac at up to 65 watts over USB-C, and it includes several connectivity options. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports with 7.5-watt charging for accessories and 5 Gb/s data transfer speeds, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Slim bezels maximize display area and there is an adjustable stand that works in either landscape or portrait orientation.

alogic clarity display 2
There are also three new ultrawide displays coming from Alogic, including the 34-inch Edge Ultrawide QHD Monitor, the 40-inch Ultrawide QHD Monitor, and the 34-inch Horizon Ultrawide QHD Touchscreen. The two Edge displays each have a 3440x1440 resolution and a slim design that prioritizes aesthetics, while the Horizon has a 3440x1440 touch display and a foldable stand so that it can be converted into a tablet mode.

edge display alogic
For extra display space on the go, Alogic has also introduced the Xtend 15.6-inch and Xpand 17-inch Portable 5K Touchscreen Monitors, both of which have a tablet-like design and a cover that folds out into a small stand. Pressure-sensitive stylus input is supported, with Alogic aiming these displays at artists and traveling workers.

alogic portable display
Alogic's final new display, the Slate 28-inch Double Vertical QHD Monitor, has a 16:18 resolution and it looks like two 2560x1440 resolution displays stacked vertically. It is ideal for web browsing, coding, and similar applications, and Alogic says it works well as secondary display.

slate display alogic
The two Edge displays will launch next month, while the rest of the display options are set to come out in September 2024. More information can be found on the Alogic website.

