$1,700 'Spacetop' Laptop Uses AR Glasses Instead of a Display

The Apple Vision Pro can be used as a display for a connected Mac, but it is bulky, heavy, and uncomfortable. The Spacetop G1, a new laptop from former Magic Leap employees, promises to solve those problems by pairing a computer with a set of lightweight AR glasses that look more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Priced at $1,700, Spacetop is basically a keyboard with an attached set of glasses. There is no display, but there is a top case that the glasses can be stored in when the device is not in use. Videos featuring the device show users typing on the keyboard while viewing a set of AR windows that are placed around them.

The Spacetop runs SpaceOS, which the company says is a spatial operating system built for productivity. It focuses on web tasks, which provides content without the company having to recruit developers to build apps.

The AR glasses weigh in at 85 grams, while the Vision Pro weighs between 600 and 650 grams depending on the attached Light Seal. The keyboard is just under 12 inches wide, and the whole setup weighs three pounds, which is heavier than a MacBook Air or iPad Pro.



It includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon QCS8550 chip, 128GB storage, 16GB RAM, and two open-ear speakers. There are two USB-C ports on the keyboard component that allow it to be connected to a traditional external display, and the battery lasts for up to eight hours. The glasses are equipped with two OLED display panels with a 1920x1080 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, and custom prescription lenses are supported.

The Spacetop G1 will retail for $1,900, but those who reserve it early can get a $200 discount, dropping the price to $1,700. A machine can be reserved for a $100 refundable deposit, and it is expected to start shipping in October 2024.