Samsung Opens Up Orders for New 2024 Monitors, Including Updated Smart Monitor M8

Samsung today launched orders for its new lineup of 2024 monitors, headlined by the updated Smart Monitor M80D. When ordering select monitors, you can get up to $300 in Samsung credit to use on a later purchase with the retailer.



Most monitors ordered today will arrive around June 11 for residences in the United States, and Samsung does also offer options to pick up the monitors in local Best Buy stores. You'll find every new Samsung monitor available for order in the lists below, along with the amount of Samsung credit you'll get when you place the order.

In regards to the newly updated Smart Monitor M80D, this model includes a Multi Control feature that allows images and text to be moved between the display and a Galaxy Book, Tablet, or Phone.

If you own a pair of Galaxy Buds, you can pair the earphones to the monitor for a spatial audio experience with head tracking. Additionally, Samsung added the ability to pair a Galaxy Watch to the monitor, allowing you to perform guided workouts while using the display.

Other than these features, the iMac-style 4K monitor hasn't changed in the hardware department from last year's M8 model, which features 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate (non variable), 99% sRGB, and adaptive picture technology.

The display also retains key features like USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay 2 support, an integrated webcam, and several smart TV features that enable it to be used when not connected to a PC.



Smart Monitors

Gaming Monitors

High Resolution Monitors