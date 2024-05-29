Apple's M3 MacBook Air Gets Record Low Discounts With Up to $200 Off Select Models

Amazon today has nearly every model of the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale, starting at $999.00 for the 256GB 13-inch model, down from $1,099.00. In the case of the 15-inch MacBook Air, we're tracking a matching sale at Best Buy.

13-Inch M3 MacBook Air

You can also get both 512GB models of the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale right now on Amazon. The 8GB RAM/512GB SSD is on sale for $1,199.00 and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD is on sale for $1,349.00, which are $100 off and $150 off respectively, with the latter deal representing a match of the all-time low price on the 16GB model.

15-Inch M3 MacBook Air

You can find all-time low prices across the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air lineup at both Amazon and Best Buy, including up to $200 off these 2024 computers. Both retailers have the 256GB and 8GB/512GB models for $100 off, but you'll only find the record low $200 discount on the high-end model at Amazon.

