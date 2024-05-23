X Confirms Plan to Make 'Likes' Private, Remove Likes Tab From Profiles

by

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon stop showing public "likes" on users' profile pages, the company has said. The plan was confirmed on Wedndesday by X engineers, after MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris uncovered a flag in X's iOS app revealing the coming change.

X twitter logo
Perris found that turning off the flag completely removes the "Likes" tab from all user profiles. His discovery was shared on X, which was then reposted and subsequently confirmed by X engineers.

"Yeah, we are making likes private," responded X's director of engineering Haofei Wang. "Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior. For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be 'edgy' in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image.

"Soon you'll be able to like without worrying who might see it," Wang continued. "Also a reminder that the more posts you like, the better your For you algorithm will become," he added.


To clear up some confusion among users, X senior software engineer Enrique Barragan also responded with a post, saying that users will still be able to see who liked their posts, as well as the like count for all posts, replies, and so on. The change involves hiding which posts other people liked, which means removing the Liked tab on public profiles.

X Premium subscribers have been able to optionally hide the Likes tab on their profile, but the platform is set to take it away wholesale. It's not clear when the change will be rolled out, but once it does, everyone on X, including owner Musk – who has received blowback in the past for liking controversial posts – will be able to like whatever they want without it being made public.

Top Rated Comments

ItsASpider Avatar
ItsASpider
33 minutes ago at 02:13 am
Now you can like all your racist conspiracies freely.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
David1964 Avatar
David1964
34 minutes ago at 02:11 am
Hopefully this will stop the endless stream of porn bots from liking my posts.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
truthsteve Avatar
truthsteve
43 minutes ago at 02:03 am
I mean cancel culture did this. No one to blame but them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
34 minutes ago at 02:11 am

I mean cancel culture did this. No one to blame but them.
Yeah but who are "they"?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SoldOnApple Avatar
SoldOnApple
32 minutes ago at 02:13 am
Probably a good idea. The only time I ever read about specific people liking something it's always about drama, as if liking something is a weapon the liker can use or their enemies can use against them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ItsASpider Avatar
ItsASpider
22 minutes ago at 02:23 am

people who cancel others based on their X activity.
You mean people who call out other people for liking appalling content? Pasting a "scary" word like "cancel culture" on people holding other people accountable is always such a senseless discourse... You're just doing the exact same thing as people calling everything they don't like "woke".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments