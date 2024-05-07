Apple Seeds visionOS 1.2 Beta 5 to Developers
Apple today released the release candidate version of an upcoming visionOS 1.2 update to developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The fifth visionOS 1.2 beta comes one week after the release the fourth beta.
The visionOS beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.
Apple may make further improvements to Personas, EyeSight, and other features with visionOS 1.2, but no major new additions were found in the first four betas.
