MacRumors is pleased to announce our Fifteenth Annual MacRumors Blood Drive, throughout the month of May 2024. Let's save lives together by encouraging donations of blood, platelets, and plasma. While most blood drives are specific to a geographic location, our blood drive is online and worldwide. Anyone can participate.



Over the past 14 years, MacRumors Blood Drives have recorded donations of 1,305 units of blood, platelets, and plasma, cheered for donors, and celebrated new signups for the organ donor and bone marrow registries. We've heard from hundreds of forum members who donate or whose lives were saved by the donations of strangers.

This year's featured donor is user Neil.gtis, a three-year forum member from England. Neil is a regular donor who has made 98 blood donations to date, and will reach his 100th donation this year. Whether you're a regular donor like Neil.gtis or someone overcoming apprehension to donate for the very first time, we congratulate you.

How to participate in the MacRumors Blood Drive

If you are an eligible donor (e.g., U.S. eligibility rules), schedule a blood, platelet, or plasma donation (FAQ) at any donation center near you. Post in the MacRumors 2024 Blood Drive! thread to tell us about it. Also post if you register as an organ donor or register for the bone marrow registry (FAQ). We'll add all donors and registrants to our Honor Roll. If you aren't eligible to donate, such as for medical reasons, please encourage someone else to make a donation, and let us know. If they donate, you'll both be added to our Honor Roll. The FDA has changed the U.S. donor eligibility rules, by removing the blanket ban on MSM donors, so there are more eligible donors than ever before. Share our message with friends, relatives, and followers. Thank the forum members who post in the MacRumors 2024 Blood Drive! thread.

After the MacRumors Blood Drive ends on May 31, please record your blood, platelet, and plasma donations on our Team MacRumors 2024-2025 page (see instructions). We'll tally your donations and count them for the MacRumors 2025 Blood Drive next May.