MacRumors is pleased to announce our Fifteenth Annual MacRumors Blood Drive, throughout the month of May 2024. Let's save lives together by encouraging donations of blood, platelets, and plasma. While most blood drives are specific to a geographic location, our blood drive is online and worldwide. Anyone can participate.
Over the past 14 years, MacRumors Blood Drives have recorded donations of 1,305 units of blood, platelets, and plasma, cheered for donors, and celebrated new signups for the organ donor and bone marrow registries. We've heard from hundreds of forum members who donate or whose lives were saved by the donations of strangers.
This year's featured donor is user Neil.gtis, a three-year forum member from England. Neil is a regular donor who has made 98 blood donations to date, and will reach his 100th donation this year. Whether you're a regular donor like Neil.gtis or someone overcoming apprehension to donate for the very first time, we congratulate you.
How to participate in the MacRumors Blood Drive
If you are an eligible donor (e.g., U.S. eligibility rules), schedule a blood, platelet, or plasma donation (FAQ) at any donation center near you. Post in the MacRumors 2024 Blood Drive! thread to tell us about it. Also post if you register as an organ donor or register for the bone marrow registry (FAQ). We'll add all donors and registrants to our Honor Roll.
If you aren't eligible to donate, such as for medical reasons, please encourage someone else to make a donation, and let us know. If they donate, you'll both be added to our Honor Roll. The FDA has changed the U.S. donor eligibility rules, by removing the blanket ban on MSM donors, so there are more eligible donors than ever before.
After the MacRumors Blood Drive ends on May 31, please record your blood, platelet, and plasma donations on our Team MacRumors 2024-2025 page (see instructions). We'll tally your donations and count them for the MacRumors 2025 Blood Drive next May.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined some of the new products he expects Apple to announce at its "Let Loose" event on May 7. First, Gurman now believes there is a "strong possibility" that the upcoming iPad Pro models will be equipped with Apple's next-generation M4 chip, rather than the M3 chip that debuted in the MacBook Pro and iMac six months ago. He said a ...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iOS 18 will "overhaul" many of Apple's built-in apps, including Notes, Mail, Photos, and Fitness. Gurman did not reveal any specific new features planned for these apps. It was previously rumored that the Notes app will gain support for displaying more math equations, and a built-in option to record voice memos, but this is the first time we have...
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models will feature "by far the best OLED tablet panels on the market," according to Display Supply Chain Consultants. Set to be announced on May 7, the OLED iPad Pro models will feature LTPO (a more power efficient form of OLED), a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and a tandem stack and glass thinning that will bring "ultra-thin and light displays" that support high...
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, so the software update is a little over six weeks away from being announced. Below, we recap rumored features and changes planned for the iPhone with iOS 18. iOS 18 will reportedly be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history, with new ChatGPT-inspired generative AI features, a more customizable Home Screen, and much more....
New iPads are coming, and Apple is holding a virtual event to introduce them! While it appears likely to be a relatively short video event, we should be seeing new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, some new accessories, and perhaps some additional surprises. Other Apple news and rumors this week included word that Apple is FINALLY planning to introduce a native Calculator app for the iPad later...