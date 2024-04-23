Mophie Launches Juice Pack Battery Cases for iPhone 15 Lineup

by

Mophie today announced the launch of Juice Pack battery cases that are designed to work with the iPhone 15 lineup. Like Mophie's prior Juice Pack cases, the latest version attaches to the iPhone to provide a little extra battery life during daily use.

mophie juice pack
The case comes apart in two pieces so that the ‌iPhone‌ can fit inside, and as the ‌iPhone 15‌ models have USB-C ports, there is a USB-C charger inside that fits right in to the port. The case also has a USB-C port that can be used for charging the case and the ‌iPhone‌ inside.

Priority goes to the ‌iPhone‌ when charging, so if it's plugged in, it'll charge up first, and then the case itself will also charge. It's a super simple solution for adding extra battery life to your phone on a long day.

The Juice Pack for the iPhone 15 Pro Max that we tested ahead of launch has a 3,000mAh battery, so it's not able to charge an ‌iPhone‌ to full, but it is about an extra half charge. The 15 and 15 Pro Juice Pack models have a 2,400mAh battery inside because they're smaller, but that also delivers about the same 50 percent battery charge. In my testing, I was able to get about an additional 45 percent battery out of the case once I had drained my ‌iPhone‌ battery, so Mophie's estimate seems about right.

Mophie's Juice Pack case is made from a soft-touch material that's pleasant in the hand and it only comes in black. It offers a protective lip around the ‌iPhone‌'s display and camera, and covers all of the buttons and ports for additional protection. There's a bump at the back for the battery, and while the case remains on the slimmer side is not too bulky, it does add some extra weight.

The case is meant to provide protection from a drop of up to six feet, and it feels rugged enough to be able to handle that kind of impact without damage to the ‌iPhone‌. Mophie says that the extra battery life provides up to 44 hours of talk time and music playback, or up to 11 hours of video playback.

There's a button on the back to turn the Juice Pack on and off and to check charge level with the four LEDs. It's handy to be able to turn it off to control when you want to use up the extra battery life rather than having it charge automatically, but note that you do need to hold it down for a few seconds to get charging to initiate. Mophie has Juice Pack cases for the ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, but there is not a model for the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus.

The Mophie Juice Pack can be purchased for $99.95 starting today.

Tag: Mophie

