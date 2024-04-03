App Store and More Down as Apple Services Suffer Widespread Outage

A long list of Apple services are currently down for many customers around the world, including the App Store, Apple Music, and more.



The full list of services experiencing outages, according to Apple's system status page:



App Store

Mac App Store

Apple Arcade

Apple Books

Apple Fitness+

Apple Music

Apple Podcasts

Apple Sports

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV+

App Store Connect

Apple Podcasts Connect

TestFlight

Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager have also experienced issues today.

Some users are able to access certain features offered by these services, so your mileage may vary as Apple works to fix the issues.