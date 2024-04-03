App Store and More Down as Apple Services Suffer Widespread Outage
A long list of Apple services are currently down for many customers around the world, including the App Store, Apple Music, and more.
The full list of services experiencing outages, according to Apple's system status page:
- App Store
- Mac App Store
- Apple Arcade
- Apple Books
- Apple Fitness+
- Apple Music
- Apple Podcasts
- Apple Sports
- Apple TV Channels
- Apple TV+
- App Store Connect
- Apple Podcasts Connect
- TestFlight
Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager have also experienced issues today.
Some users are able to access certain features offered by these services, so your mileage may vary as Apple works to fix the issues.
