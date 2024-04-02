Beats Partners With Alo Yoga for Latest Beats Fit Pro Collaboration

Apple's Beats brand is known for participating in collaborations with various designers and others for special editions of Beats earphones and headphones, and the latest partnership is with luxury activewear brand Alo Yoga for a unique version of Beats Fit Pro.



The Beats x Alo Special Edition Beats Fit Pro come in a standard matte black color but with pearlized Beats "b" logos on both earbuds and a debossed Alo logo on the right earbud. The case is where the unique design is more immediately apparent, as it features a high-gloss coating with shimmering sparkles on the exterior and a reflective chrome-like finish with Beats and Alo logos on the interior of the lid.

"The Beats x Alo collaboration felt truly predestined as both Los Angeles hometown brands have made a lasting impact on fitness and culture," said Chris Thorne, Beats CMO. "Beats and Alo have a shared passion for high-performance products that allow our customers to express their unique and distinct personalities. We're thrilled to join forces with Alo and bring the perfect tech accessory to the world of fitness."

As part of a marketing campaign for the special edition earphones, Beats and Alo worked with Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla to feature her recent track "Safer." Tyla will participate in a conversation with Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis at Apple SoHo in New York City on April 4 at 6:00 pm as part of a Today at Apple series on the intersection of music and wellness.