Get Up to $100 Off Apple's 9th Gen iPad, Available From $249.99

A pair of deals on Apple's 10.2-inch 9th generation iPad have appeared this week at both Best Buy and Amazon, including low prices on the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, you can get this tablet for $249.99 at Best Buy, down from $329.99. This is a solid second-best price on the iPad, and Best Buy has it in both Silver and Space Gray. Amazon is matching the price as well.

Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale, available at $379.00, down from $479.00. This price is a match of the all-time low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad. Best Buy is providing the same discount, but it's only available to My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members.

