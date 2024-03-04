Get Apple's Magic Keyboard for Just $179.99 and Pair it With the iPad Air at the Record Low Price of $449.99

Amazon today has Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth/fifth generation iPad Air at $179.99, down from $299.00. This is the first time we've tracked a deal on the keyboard in 2024, and it's a solid second-best price on the accessory.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, the Magic Keyboard is compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro (first, second, third, and fourth generations) and the iPad Air (fourth and fifth generations). Amazon only has the black color option at this $179.99 price tag, and it's currently the only retailer offering such a low price.

If you're shopping for an iPad to pair with the Magic Keyboard, Best Buy has every model of the 5th generation iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price right now. Prices start at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. These are $150 off across the board, and also include best-ever prices on both cellular models.

