Mac Audio Balance Bug That Apple Knew About 12 Years Ago Still Exists

by

Apple has still not fixed a bug in macOS that causes the audio balance to drift on Macs under certain conditions, despite having acknowledged the issue almost 12 years ago.

sound balance bug
A developer named Fabian highlighted the problem today in a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Apple "still has not fixed the audio left/right balance bug in macOS. I still have to use an app to fix it automatically. The app is from 2015, that means we are approaching the 10 year anniversary [of the bug]."

Balance Lock is the app in question, a free download available from Tunabelly Software. The bug's continuing existence was corroborated by other users who responded to the X post and commented on it over on Hacker News. However, it seems as though the issue has persisted for even longer than Fabian initially supposed.

Writing in 2013 on Stack Exchange, one user claimed to have experienced the same bug on multiple Macs going back to 2003. Whether or not that is the case, what we do know is that Apple acknowledged the bug on February 12, 2012 in a Mac OS X 10.2 support document, which is no longer on Apple's website but retrievable via the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. In it Apple states:

In some cases the audio balance may unexpectedly drift towards the left or right channel. This can happen if you rapidly press the volume up or down keys while the computer's microprocessor is under heavy load.

To rectify the problem, Apple advises users to open the Sound panel in System Preferences (now System Settings) and "Drag the audio balance slider to the desired position."


Given Apple's advice at the time, it sounds like the company had not been able to come up with a proper fix when the support document was published, which begs the question as to whether it still has no solution to the bug, and that is why the company has let it remain in successive versions of Mac OS X and macOS up to this day.

Have you experienced the audio balance drifting on your Mac? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
8 minutes ago at 05:08 am
There are bugs and then there are bugs. This is one of the bugs that is so random and harmless that it’s at or near the bottom of the list of bugs to address.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
8 minutes ago at 05:08 am
Been using macOS for 20 years and this is the first time I’m learning about this bug. Not saying it doesn’t exist. I just never experienced it myself.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
longofest Avatar
longofest
4 minutes ago at 05:12 am

There are bugs and then there are bugs. This is one of the bugs that is so random and harmless that it’s at or near the bottom of the list of bugs to address.
As someone who develops software, I agree with this. While it might be embarassing that this issue has been open for so long, the reality is some times bugs happen so rarely and lack sufficient impact that the team decides either to prioritize it incredibly low, or they say they won't fix it at all. The decision not to fix something is often made based off of the priorities of new development and/or the risk that fixing it could accidentally create a different, more serious bug.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

