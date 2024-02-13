Best Buy Takes $90 Off Large Collection of Apple Watch Series 9 Models, Starting at $309

by

Best Buy recently opened up a new Apple Watch sale, and in it you can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $309.00 in all aluminum colors, down from $399.00. These deals will only last for the remainder of today, so if you've been waiting for great Apple Watch deals, now is the time to buy.

apple watch purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $339.00, down from $429.00. Both of these deals are solid second-best prices that are just $10 higher when compared to their previous all-time low prices.

$90 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $309.00

$90 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $339.00

Best Buy has every aluminum model of the GPS Apple Watch Series 9 on sale, so you can get the Starlight, Pink, Midnight, Silver, and PRODUCT(RED) colors on sale at these record low prices. This also includes both S/M and M/L band sizes.

Best Buy also has cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9 at best-ever prices. You can get the 41mm Cellular model for $409.00 and the 45mm Cellular model for $439.00, both of which are $90 markdowns. Stock on cellular models is much more strained, so you'll only find a few aluminum colors on sale at these prices.

As of last month, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Best Buy are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.

If you are looking for cheaper Apple Watches, you can also get the Apple Watch SE on sale at Best Buy, all of which are at $60 off. The 40mm GPS model is available for $189.00, the 44mm GPS model is available for $219.00, the 40mm cellular model is available for $239.00, and the 44mm cellular model is available for $269.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

