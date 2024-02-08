Waterfield Vision Pro Shield Case Is Half the Size of Apple's Travel Case

Waterfield has announced its own Vision Pro Shield Case, a more compact alternative to Apple's official $199 Travel Case for the company's new headset.

Apple's Vision Pro Travel Case (left) versus Waterfield case

WaterField leveraged the ease with which the Vision Pro head straps can be removed to significantly reduce the size of its Vision Pro Shield Case. The new Apple headset, with its front cover on, sits cradled on one side, and a padded accessory pouch — for the charger, cables, cleaning cloth, one or both head straps, and Zeiss lenses in Ultrasuede® pockets — rests perfectly inside the curve of the headset on the other. This design not only saves space but also keeps the headset firmly in place, and the pouch's padding adds yet another extra layer of protection.

At half the size of Apple's case, Waterfield says its Shield Case travels more easily, while still providing the necessary protection and capacity for organizing and carrying related accessories in transit. It achieves this by taking advantage of the Vision Pro's detachable parts.

A padded battery pocket under the flap is positioned to keep the battery's weight away from the headset (users can detach the battery from the cable using a SIM tray ejector tool), while an external zippered pocket can be used for additional accessories and includes a stealth AirTag pocket.

The 5-liter case is surrounded by impact-resistant closed-cell foam and lined with a padded fleece. A dual-sided waterproof YKK zipper surrounds the case on three sides and is backed by a fleece bumper, which shields the contents from the zipper. There's also a low-profile handle on the case, and D-rings for hooking an optional shoulder strap.



WaterField Vision Pro Shield Case is available in several vegan ($159) and leather ($179) color options, and can be pre-ordered now from the Waterfield website. Shipping for vegan and leather options begins February 15 and February 22, respectively.