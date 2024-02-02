Apple Details What to Do If Vision Pro Causes Visual Discomfort, Motion Sickness and More

by

Following the launch of the Vision Pro, Apple has published a number of support documents on how to use the device and what to do if motion sickness or discomfort is experienced when wearing the headset.

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Orange Feature 2

Visual Discomfort

Vision Pro users who experience visual discomfort such as blurry vision, double vision, dry eyes, watery eyes, light sensitivity, and eye strain should stop using Vision Pro and wait for symptoms to resolve.

To minimize visual discomfort, Apple says that a good fit is essential, with pressure balanced across the nose and cheeks and the proper alignment set up. Vision Pro should be used in short increments of time to start with, and Apple recommends regular breaks every 20 to 30 minutes.

Apple also says that keeping the head upright rather than tilted to one side or another and sitting upright while watching 3D movies, immersive media, or spatial video can help.

Alignment

Vision Pro was designed to "accommodate a range" of inter-pupillary distances, but Apple says that some people who fall outside of this range could experience visual discomfort using the headset.

Safety Recommendations

Apple recommends that people with certain conditions use caution when using Vision Pro.

The headset should be used in a "controlled" indoor or outdoor space that is free of obstacles that could be tripped over or hit with hands. Apple warns that doorknobs and cabinets could catch the power cable and cause it to disconnect.

Vision Pro should not be used in extreme temperatures, rain, fog, or moisture of any kind, and water damage is not covered under the warranty. Vision Pro should also be used in a well-lit area for the best experience, as low-light conditions can increase the risk of object collisions.

Battery

The Vision Pro battery should be kept in a well-ventilated area so that it does not get excessively warm.

Motion Sickness

A "small number of people" may experience motion sickness when using Vision Pro. Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, decreased awareness, upset stomach, increased salivation, headache, fatigue, and sweating. Apple says that it can take up to 30 minutes for symptoms to start.

Those experiencing motion sickness should stop using the headset, and should not use Vision Pro while on an airplane. Using the device for short increments of time and with less immersive experiences can help.

To minimize motion sickness, Apple says that users should reduce head motion and move the head and neck as little as possible. Apple also recommends reducing visual motion by decreasing window sizes, reducing the level of immersion, and turning on the Reduce Motion setting in the Accessibility section of Settings.

High motion experiences like Apple Immersive Media should also be avoided by those who get motion sick, as should spatial video with a lot of movement.

Related Roundups: Apple Vision Pro, visionOS
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

Marco Klobas Avatar
Marco Klobas
37 minutes ago at 09:08 am
iSickness Bag.

$ 9.99.

Each.

Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DeepWebinar Avatar
DeepWebinar
56 minutes ago at 08:49 am
return it
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gloor Avatar
Gloor
55 minutes ago at 08:50 am
lets see the effect it has on people's eyesight. I can't imagine this is good for your eyes
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
54 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Eye fatigue is common with everything we do including looking at monitors, laptops, smartphones, etc. You always need to take a break. I think sitting at work getting up every 30 minutes is highly advisable for eyes and overall health. Nothing new here.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
japanime Avatar
japanime
52 minutes ago at 08:54 am

A "small number of people" may experience motion sickness ('https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213934') when using Vision Pro.
Whenever Apple is confronted with a tidal wave of complaints about an issue with a product, they roll out this tired old line. "A small number." Classic! ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abobrek Avatar
Abobrek
17 minutes ago at 09:29 am

lets see the effect it has on people's eyesight. I can't imagine this is good for your eyes
And psychological issues…
https://appleinsider.com/articles/24/02/02/extended-use-of-apple-vision-pro-could-have-adverse-effects-on-cognition-study-finds
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Purple Feature 2

Apple Has Sold Approximately 200,000 Vision Pro Headsets

Monday January 29, 2024 3:17 pm PST by
Apple has sold upwards of 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, MacRumors has learned from a source with knowledge of Apple's sales numbers. Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19, so the headset has been available for purchase in the U.S. for 10 days. Last Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had sold an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units during ...
Read Full Article236 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

Sunday January 28, 2024 6:17 am PST by
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Read Full Article411 comments
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

Kuo: iPhone 16 Models to Lack Significant Design Changes Beyond Larger Displays and Capture Button

Tuesday January 30, 2024 7:33 am PST by
iPhone 16 models launching later this year will not have any "significant design changes," according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also said that Apple is unlikely to offer "more comprehensive" generative AI features until the iPhone 17 series launches next year at the earliest. "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes...
Read Full Article206 comments
icloud down

Apple's iCloud Services Experiencing Outage [Update: Fixed]

Tuesday January 30, 2024 11:56 am PST by
Some of Apple's iCloud services are down at the current time, with the iCloud.com website non-functional and iCloud Mail failing to load. There are multiple reports on Twitter and other social networks, and Apple's System Status page says that some iCloud Mail users may not be able to send, receive, or access their messages. Apple's System Status page also lists an issue with iCloud web...
Read Full Article120 comments
airpods max cyber monday

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max

Tuesday January 30, 2024 11:41 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for AirPods Max. The new firmware is 6A324, up from the 6A300 firmware released in September. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. The limited release notes for the update list only "bug fixes and other improvements." Apple also does not offer instructions on...
Read Full Article59 comments
Max Vision Pro

Apple Announces More Than 600 Apps Already Optimized for Vision Pro

Thursday February 1, 2024 6:04 am PST by
Apple today announced that over 600 apps with native support for visionOS will be available on the Vision Pro when the headset launches in the U.S. this Friday. Max (formerly HBO Max) app on Apple Vision Pro For entertainment, streaming and sports apps like Disney+, IMAX, Max, MLB, NBA, PGA TOUR Vision, and Red Bull TV have all been optimized to take full advantage of the Vision Pro's spatial ...
Read Full Article151 comments