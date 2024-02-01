Meta's VR Headset Can Play iPhone Spatial Videos

The Meta Quest VR headset will soon be able to play spatial videos captured on an iPhone 15 Pro or ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, Meta announced today. The upcoming v62 update will add support for the feature.



Spatial videos can be uploaded to the Meta Quest headset using the Meta Quest mobile app, so that the stereoscopic videos captured on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models can be relived on Meta's device for those who do not have an Apple Vision Pro.

Spatial videos uploaded to the Meta Quest will be converted to the correct format for playback on the device, and it will be stored in the cloud. Spatial video content can be selected from the Files menu for an immersive viewing experience. Several demo videos are available on the Meta Quest so users can experience what spatial videos are like.

Apple added the ability to capture spatial videos specifically for ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ headset owners. On Apple devices, spatial videos can only be viewed on the Vision Pro headset, which is priced at $3,500. Other products show the spatial videos as standard 2D videos.



We are thrilled to announce support for spatial video playback on Meta Quest! If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can now upload spatial videos (a.k.a stereoscopic videos) to your Meta Quest headset using the Meta Quest mobile app--letting you relive the moment with surprising depth. With this new feature, you can experience your memories and media content like never before.

At $500, the Meta Quest is more affordable than the Vision Pro, so the option to watch spatial videos on a lower-cost device might be appealing to some ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ owners.