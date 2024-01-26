MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 9 and Band From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 and one of Lululook's Apple Watch bands to go along with it.



Lululook makes a range of accessories for Apple devices, including multiple Apple Watch bands that work with all of the available Apple Watch models. For those who are looking for a more stylish alternative to Apple's Sport Band, Lululook has the FKM Sport Band.



Priced at $50, the FMK Sport Band is made from a soft silicone material that's water and sweat resistant. It has a matte finish for a soft, plush feel that makes it comfortable to wear all day, and Lululook says that the design is breathable, lightweight, and irritation-free.



Compared to other silicone bands on the market, the FMK band is made from a denser material that gives it more pliability, and the wave design is meant to give it a unique look that transitions from workouts to the office. The band uses a pin-and-tuck closure that ensures it remains secured on the wrist. Lululook offers this band in multiple fun colors, including forest green, bright yellow, gray, black, blue, orange, and glow-in-the-dark.



For those who prefer metal bands, Lululook has quite a few options. The $25 Modern Milanese Loop is an alternative to Apple's own Milanese band, and it is made from a mesh stainless steel with a wrap design. It comes in several colors, including black, silver, gold, rose gold, and starlight. The band is designed to be thin, cutting down on weight and making it comfortable to wear.



The $24 Retro Milanese Loop is similar to the Modern version, but it has a more classic watch design. This model is limited to black and silver, but it has the same lightweight build and magnetic wrap closure for easy removal.



The $35 Stainless Steel Band is an alternative to Apple's expensive Link Bracelet. There are four to five removable links on each side depending on the size of the band, which allows it to be quickly adjusted to an appropriate size. Links can be removed by hand without a tool, and there's a simple but secure magnetic buckle that keeps it on the wrist.



All of Lululook's bands work with any modern Apple Watch model, and Lululook often has deals so it's worth checking in every now and then if you're in need of a new watch band.

We have a 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and a Lululook band to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (January 26) at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time through 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 2. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after February 2 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.