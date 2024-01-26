MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 9 and Band From Lululook

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 and one of Lululook's Apple Watch bands to go along with it.

lululook sport orange
Lululook makes a range of accessories for Apple devices, including multiple Apple Watch bands that work with all of the available Apple Watch models. For those who are looking for a more stylish alternative to Apple's Sport Band, Lululook has the FKM Sport Band.

lululook fkm bands
Priced at $50, the FMK Sport Band is made from a soft silicone material that's water and sweat resistant. It has a matte finish for a soft, plush feel that makes it comfortable to wear all day, and Lululook says that the design is breathable, lightweight, and irritation-free.

lululook sport band blue
Compared to other silicone bands on the market, the FMK band is made from a denser material that gives it more pliability, and the wave design is meant to give it a unique look that transitions from workouts to the office. The band uses a pin-and-tuck closure that ensures it remains secured on the wrist. Lululook offers this band in multiple fun colors, including forest green, bright yellow, gray, black, blue, orange, and glow-in-the-dark.

lululook silicone band green
For those who prefer metal bands, Lululook has quite a few options. The $25 Modern Milanese Loop is an alternative to Apple's own Milanese band, and it is made from a mesh stainless steel with a wrap design. It comes in several colors, including black, silver, gold, rose gold, and starlight. The band is designed to be thin, cutting down on weight and making it comfortable to wear.

lululook milanese modern
The $24 Retro Milanese Loop is similar to the Modern version, but it has a more classic watch design. This model is limited to black and silver, but it has the same lightweight build and magnetic wrap closure for easy removal.

lululook milanese retro
The $35 Stainless Steel Band is an alternative to Apple's expensive Link Bracelet. There are four to five removable links on each side depending on the size of the band, which allows it to be quickly adjusted to an appropriate size. Links can be removed by hand without a tool, and there's a simple but secure magnetic buckle that keeps it on the wrist.

lululook link band
All of Lululook's bands work with any modern Apple Watch model, and Lululook often has deals so it's worth checking in every now and then if you're in need of a new watch band.

We have a 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and a Lululook band to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (January 26) at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time through 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 2. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after February 2 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Popular Stories

watchOS 10 Launch Feature

Apple Releases watchOS 10.3 With New Watch Face

Monday January 22, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri. ‌watchOS 10‌‌.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General &...
Read Full Article86 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Apple Confirms Next-Generation CarPlay Launching in 2024, Reveals New Features in iOS 17.4 Beta

Thursday January 25, 2024 7:19 pm PST by
Apple this week updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries. In a next-generation CarPlay section of its website, Apple replaced "Vehicle announcements coming in late 2023" with "First models arrive in...
Read Full Article167 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for First-Generation AirPods Pro and AirPods 2

Tuesday January 23, 2024 11:25 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the first-generation AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods. The new firmware is the same 6A321 version that was released for the third-generation AirPods last week and is up from the 6A300 firmware introduced last September. Apple's AirPods firmware updates often do not come with details on new features, so it is unclear what might be...
Read Full Article62 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Apple Releases tvOS 17.3

Monday January 22, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app. tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article28 comments
iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article160 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Beta: All the New Changes

Thursday January 25, 2024 4:23 pm PST by
Apple today introduced the first betas of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 to developers, bringing some radical updates to the iPhone and iPad in Europe. Most of the big changes will only impact EU users, but there are also updates in the operating system that are available worldwide. In this article, we've rounded up everything new in iOS 17.4 beta 1. EU Changes Apple implemented several major ...
Read Full Article85 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 16 Pro Max Rumored to Feature Bigger, More Advanced Main Camera Sensor

Wednesday January 24, 2024 4:48 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a bigger, more advanced main camera sensor to deliver improved photography and videography capabilities, according to new information coming out of Asia. The claim comes from "Digital Chat Station," a Weibo user responsible for a range of details about the camera technology of upcoming iPhone models. According to the latest post on the matter, the iPhone...
Read Full Article112 comments