Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for Select iPhones, Macs, and More

Apple today adjusted its trade-in values for select devices in the United States, with several reductions in value going into effect across the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch models, select Macs, and some Android smartphones.



Most reductions were slight: iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $50, and most Android smartphones went down by $5. Meanwhile, select Apple Watch and Mac models saw the largest downward adjustments. The latest trade-in values are listed below.



iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $620 (vs. $650)

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520 (vs. $570)

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $450 (vs. $470)

iPhone 14: Up to $400 (vs. $430)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $390 (vs. $425)

Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $185 (vs. $190)

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): Up to $125 (vs. $120)

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $155 (vs. $160)

Mac

MacBook Pro: Up to $990 (vs. $1070)

MacBook Air: Up to $550 (vs. $570)

iMac: Up to $440 (vs. $460)

Android

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Up to $345 (vs. $340)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Up to $195 (vs. $190)

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Up to $145 (vs. $140)

The full list of trade-in values, including those for iPads and Android smartphones, can be found on Apple's trade-in website.