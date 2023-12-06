Samsung's 27-Inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display Gets Massive $555 Discount on Amazon

by

Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K display has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $1,044.04, down from $1,599.99. The display has an estimated delivery date of December 12 if ordered today.

This price is available directly from Amazon, so if you don't see it make sure you're looking at the right seller. Scroll down to the "new and used" option on the right side of the page and browse through the listings for new models of the display until you see Amazon's seller page and the $1,044.04 price tag.

$555 OFF
Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display for $1.044.04

Samsung itself is hosting a monitor sale right now, offering up to 40 percent off select products. This does include the ViewFinity S9 5K display, but it's not quite as low as Amazon's discount. You can still find a few solid markdowns in this sale, with monitors starting at just $349.99 and totaling up to $600 off select models.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Top Rated Comments

Biro Avatar
Biro
24 minutes ago at 08:06 am
I’m trying to decide whether to go with the Mac Studio Display or this Samsung S9. The fact that I’m not instantly jumping on this sale is probably telling.
Populus Avatar
Populus
41 minutes ago at 07:50 am
It’s a pity that there’s no glossy or glass finish of this monitor.
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
10 minutes ago at 08:20 am

I’m trying to decide whether to go with the Mac Studio Display or this Samsung S9. The fact that I’m not instantly jumping on this sale is probably telling.
I really love my ASD, but the S9 does have some advantages that could matter to me that has me thinking of getting one for my other setup.


* Has Display Port - for connecting “older” or PC systems if needed
* Better Windows/Linux Support - again for those other systems
* Anti-Glare Screen. Depending on room this could be a big advantage.
* Height Adjustable. Again depending on setup this is an advantage. I’ve been thinking of getting an adjustable standing desk.
* Price - at ~$1K that is quite a bit less than the lowest price I’ve seen the ASD for (I got mine through Costco when they had it for $1299)

There are a few others that I don't really care about so didn't list. My advice is that if none of those matter, just spend the extra $ on the ASD.
zach-coleman Avatar
zach-coleman
8 minutes ago at 08:23 am
I think it makes sense at this price point. The normal price really does not compete with the Studio Display if you have a Mac.
zach-coleman Avatar
zach-coleman
6 minutes ago at 08:25 am

I’m trying to decide whether to go with the Mac Studio Display or this Samsung S9. The fact that I’m not instantly jumping on this sale is probably telling.
Studio Display is probably in my top 3 Apple products of all time. Extremely over hated. It’s beautiful and all the details are great. True Tone, OS-level brightness control, and instant wake are extremely underrated features. The webcam is meh but the speakers are awesome.
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
5 minutes ago at 08:25 am

I think it makes sense at this price point. The normal price really does not compete with the Studio Display if you have a Mac.
Thinking the same thing. When the time comes to upgrade from my M1 iMac, I would still probably pick the Studio Display just because it's a lot nicer and I would anticipate having it on my desk for 5 years. Still, though, at this price it becomes a bit harder of a choice.

Everyone should also realize you can often get the Studio Display refurbished from Apple for ~$300 off the full price. https://www.apple.com/shop/refurbished/mac/display
