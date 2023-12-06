Samsung's 27-Inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display Gets Massive $555 Discount on Amazon
Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K display has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $1,044.04, down from $1,599.99. The display has an estimated delivery date of December 12 if ordered today.
This price is available directly from Amazon, so if you don't see it make sure you're looking at the right seller. Scroll down to the "new and used" option on the right side of the page and browse through the listings for new models of the display until you see Amazon's seller page and the $1,044.04 price tag.
Samsung itself is hosting a monitor sale right now, offering up to 40 percent off select products. This does include the ViewFinity S9 5K display, but it's not quite as low as Amazon's discount. You can still find a few solid markdowns in this sale, with monitors starting at just $349.99 and totaling up to $600 off select models.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Top Rated Comments
* Has Display Port - for connecting “older” or PC systems if needed
* Better Windows/Linux Support - again for those other systems
* Anti-Glare Screen. Depending on room this could be a big advantage.
* Height Adjustable. Again depending on setup this is an advantage. I’ve been thinking of getting an adjustable standing desk.
* Price - at ~$1K that is quite a bit less than the lowest price I’ve seen the ASD for (I got mine through Costco when they had it for $1299)
There are a few others that I don't really care about so didn't list. My advice is that if none of those matter, just spend the extra $ on the ASD.
Everyone should also realize you can often get the Studio Display refurbished from Apple for ~$300 off the full price. https://www.apple.com/shop/refurbished/mac/display