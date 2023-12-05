Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning version of the AirPods Pro 2. Apple's release notes indicate it should also be out for the USB-C version, but it doesn't actually appear to have been released yet. The new firmware is version 6B34, up from the 6B32 firmware introduced in November.
Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update, but prior software releases have been refining functionality introduced in iOS 17 such as Adaptive Audio.
Apple does not give customers instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.
You can check your AirPods firmware by following these steps:
- Connect your AirPods Pro to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
If we learn more about what's new in the firmware release, we'll update this article.
Top Rated Comments
I also own the Sony WF-2000XM5 buds. The update process is a pain in the - you know where.
The app always loses connection, the update process gets interrupted all the time, the app does not know my buds anymore and annoying things like that.
With the AirPods, it just happens. Maybe not right now, but it is done. Every time. Without any interaction.
So I guess you would need to update your infos…
They will update. Today I just placed them close to my iPhone - out of curiosity - while writing that message. I controlled it - it is 6B34. Just without doing anything from my side.