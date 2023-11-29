Apple Store Purchases Made With Apple Pay Support (RED) Through Next Week
From November 28 through December 8 this year, Apple says it will donate $1 to the life-saving organization The Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store worldwide. Apple says it donation through this initiative will be limited to a maximum of $1 million.
The Global Fund aims to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria throughout the developing world. Apple says its donation to the organization will continue to "help fund critical health programs that save lives."
Apple has supported The Global Fund for 17 years through its partnership with the (RED) brand, co-founded by U2 singer Bono in 2006. Apple offers several products in a (PRODUCT)RED color, ranging from iPhones to Apple Watch bands, and a portion of the proceeds from every one of these products sold by Apple goes to The Global Fund.
December 1 is World AIDS Day, and Apple typically has a (PRODUCT)RED-related announcement and initiatives throughout the day.
