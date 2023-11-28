iOS 17.2 Beta Adds Option to Change Default Notification Sound and Haptics

The fourth beta of iOS 17.2 that Apple released today adds a much-desired feature, the option to change the default notification alert.



Under Sounds & Haptics, there's a new "Default Alerts" section that allows you to choose the sound used for all incoming notifications aside from texts, mail alerts, and calendar alerts, which already had customization options.

Apple has not previously offered an interface for tweaking the default notification sound, so this is a notable update for those who have always wanted to select a sound. All of the text tones can be used for the default notification sound.

