iOS 17.2 Beta Adds Option to Change Default Notification Sound and Haptics

The fourth beta of iOS 17.2 that Apple released today adds a much-desired feature, the option to change the default notification alert.

Under Sounds & Haptics, there's a new "Default Alerts" section that allows you to choose the sound used for all incoming notifications aside from texts, mail alerts, and calendar alerts, which already had customization options.

Apple has not previously offered an interface for tweaking the default notification sound, so this is a notable update for those who have always wanted to select a sound. All of the text tones can be used for the default notification sound.


There's also an option to change the default haptic feedback. Apple in iOS 17 changed the haptic alert, and now it can be changed back or customized for those who were not happy with the update.

Top Rated Comments

toobravetosave Avatar
toobravetosave
41 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Now let me choose any song I want for a ringtone without having to manually create ringtone files.

Android lets you choose any song on your device to use as a ringtone.
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
15 minutes ago at 11:09 am

Still no way to make the haptics stronger in the keyboard.
Nor is it possible to make the keyboard sound louder by itself without it affecting the overall volume on the entire phone.
What a joke.
Given how annoying the typing sound is in public anyway, I'd almost appreciate them removing it entirely.

Haptics for typing is tacky. It makes sense Android has it.
rodpascoe Avatar
rodpascoe
47 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Hooray! Finally.
