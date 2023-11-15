Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger Hits Record Low $79.99 Price in New Black Friday Sale

Woot has been holding a massive Apple accessory blowout sale since the beginning of November, including deals on products like chargers, Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, and more. They expanded the sale today and are now offering the MagSafe Duo Charger in new condition at $79.99, down from $129.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a new all-time low price on the accessory, and it beats the previous deal we tracked earlier in the month by about $15. Woot is selling the MagSafe Duo Charger in new condition with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty.

The rest of Woot's Apple accessory sale is worth checking out. You can get rock bottom prices on Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 6 models in new condition, USB-C chargers, Siri Remotes, and more. As of right now, the regular MagSafe Charger is not on sale any longer.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.