Resident Evil 4 Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac on December 20

by

The 2023 remake of popular game Resident Evil 4 is set to be available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac on Wednesday, December 20. Capcom updated its website with the launch date this week.

resident evil 4
Resident Evil 4 is one of the console games that can be played on the iPhone 15 Pro models with A17 Pro chip. The A17 Pro chip features hardware-accelerated ray tracing and improved GPU capabilities that make console-quality gaming possible.

The title will be playable on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, iPads that are equipped with an M1 or later, and all Apple silicon Macs.

Capcom plans to charge $59.99 for Resident Evil 4 on the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, which is the same price as the game on consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Additional DLC content like new areas and weapon packs will be available at prices ranging from $2.99 to $19.99.

Capcom released the Resident Evil 4 remake on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in March. Compared to the original 2005 title, the updated version includes overhauled graphics, new characters, and updated gameplay elements like crafting items and ammo from resources.

Pre-orders for Resident Evil 4 are available on the App Store, and Capcom says that there will be a demo available for those who want to try the game out before buying.

Top Rated Comments

Trusteft Avatar
Trusteft
40 minutes ago at 10:06 am
If they had any sense of humour they would bring the original PC release and not the remake.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The_Gream Avatar
The_Gream
29 minutes ago at 10:16 am

I know $59.99 sounds like a lot, but remember that Apple is taking 30% of Capcom's revenue.
So does Sony, Microsoft and Valve (Steam). So, your comment doesn’t really have any significance.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nekomichi Avatar
Nekomichi
20 minutes ago at 10:25 am

700mb on the iPhone compared to 60-70gb on a console. Textures must be highly compressed.
700MB is the base app, as soon as you launch it there will be a prompt to download the rest of the assets.

The same happened with Resident Evil Village, 1GB initial download with 16GB total assets.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KenkoPa Avatar
KenkoPa
6 minutes ago at 10:39 am

I know $59.99 sounds like a lot, but remember that Apple is taking 30% of Capcom's revenue.
I advice anyone making such "grass is greener on the other side" statements to know the business models anyone is comparing it to.

The 30% is very reasonable as compared to how physical copies were distributed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orizaba Avatar
Orizaba
38 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Definitely need to play these with some kind of controller, not a great experience with the touchscreen based on the recent release of Resident Evil: Village.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattopotamus Avatar
mattopotamus
25 minutes ago at 10:21 am
I really just want to see how this run/looks. Glad they are offering a demo.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
