iOS 17.2 Beta Introduces Journal App

The iOS 17.2 beta that Apple seeded to developers today includes the first iteration of the Journal app that Apple announced way back in June when iOS 17 was initially previewed.



Apple's Journal app will let iPhone and iPad users record their daily thoughts and activities. It incorporates data like photos, music listened to, workouts, and more, plus it suggests topics to write about.

Entries can have integrated photos, music, and audio recordings, and important moments can be highlighted.

The Journal app is passcode and Face ID protected for privacy purposes, and all of the suggestions are done on-device. Entries are end-to-end encrypted.

