Apple's Old Beats Solo3 Headphones Now Available in Gold and Silver

Apple this week began selling the seven-year-old Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones in new Gold and Silver color options for $199.95 on its online store. The headphones also remain available in Black, Rose Gold, and (PRODUCT)RED.



Released in 2016, the Beats Solo3 are now very old headphones with outdated technologies, such as micro-USB charging and Bluetooth 4.0, but they do have a W1 chip for quick and easy pairing with Apple devices. The headphones are more affordable than the new Beats Studio Pro, which are regularly priced at $349.95.

It's unclear how long Apple will continue to sell the Solo3, so keep in mind that the headphones could be discontinued sooner rather than later.