iPhone 15 Pro Models Reportedly Max Out at 27W Charging Speeds Despite 35W Rumor

by

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are capable of up to 27W peak charging speeds with an appropriate USB-C power adapter, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara. It is unclear where the website sourced this information from, but it seems to confirm that the iPhone 15 Pro models have the same maximum charging speeds as the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 15 USB C Port Event Still
In August, 9to5Mac reported that at least some iPhone 15 models could support up to 35W charging speeds, but this rumor appears to be incorrect.

Just like the iPhone 14 models, Apple says all four iPhone 15 models can charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes with a 20W or higher power adapter.

Last year, the website ChargerLAB determined that Apple's 30W USB-C power adapter was the company's lowest-priced charger that could charge the iPhone 14 Pro models at their maximum charging speeds of up to 27W, and this will likely remain the case for the iPhone 15 Pro models. In the U.S., the adapter is priced at $39 on Apple's online store.

Real-world tests still need to be completed, but for now it appears the 35W rumor was wrong.

All of the new iPhone 15 models launch on Friday, September 22.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: Mac Otakara
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 15 Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
20 minutes ago at 11:11 am

A rumor disproved a prior rumor? ha ha ha ha ha. Who writes this crap?

Yo dawg, there's a rumor going around that this other rumor is a bust. Stay tuned for more rumors...
There is nothing to indicate that Mac Otakara's report is a rumor. They are straight up reporting that it is 27W, not 35W.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bmustaf Avatar
bmustaf
15 minutes ago at 11:16 am
I care less about W rating on charging and more about effective results. If at 27W the damn thing throttles (which mine does quite a bit, and I live in a relatively cool climate, and even go so far as to throw the phone on an ice pack when charging, esp when wireless charging, about the only way to get it to charge at max the whole charging curve), I really don't actually want the 35W charging (because that's just spec sheet fun), I want the thermals to improve to maximize the 27W output first along the whole charging curve without having to ensure it's on an ice pack or in a very, very cold room shielded from all possible sources of light/heat.

Hell, take my 27W away but give me 15W but with thermals that keep the throttling at bay.

Hopefully Ti's (on paper) heat dissipation advantage over SS gets us something here (although the internals remain Al....the frame/Ti join does seem to be non-fastener related and is friction welded it appears, which also in theory is good for thermal conductivity).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
minik Avatar
minik
11 minutes ago at 11:20 am
Personally, I have never been in a situation that I ran down the battery in critical low and needed to top off within minutes. The Apple 20W USB-C charger remains the best choice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lifeisabeach Avatar
Lifeisabeach
28 minutes ago at 11:02 am
Yo dawg, there's a rumor going around that this other rumor is a bust. Stay tuned for more rumors...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pcd213 Avatar
pcd213
23 minutes ago at 11:07 am
This one was the biggest disappointment for me, and perhaps no increase in peak brightness for the 15 Pro and Pro Max, though I don’t think that one was rumored.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 15 lineup store

iPhone 15 Battery Capacities Revealed in Regulatory Database

Friday September 15, 2023 4:15 am PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Read Full Article139 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Shipping Estimates Extend Into November

Friday September 15, 2023 5:35 am PDT by
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into November for many configurations. As of 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing up to a 6-7 week shipping estimate for some configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone ...
Read Full Article313 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

iPhone 15 Pro Available to Order Tomorrow With These 12 New Features

Thursday September 14, 2023 11:45 am PDT by
Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. As usual, the Pro models have a long list of new features, including a USB-C port, lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, and much more. Below, we have highlighted 12 new features on the iPhone 15 Pro models: Ligh...
Read Full Article91 comments
iPhone 15 USB C Port Event Still

iPhone 15 Models Have 'Completely Standard' USB-C Port Without Restrictions on Accessories

Friday September 15, 2023 8:10 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a "completely standard" USB-C port without any restrictions on cables or accessories, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. For previous iPhones with the Lightning connector, Apple limits the functionality of some cables and accessories that are not certified through its "Made for iPhone"...
Read Full Article224 comments
iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Pre Orders Live Feature

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Models Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday September 15, 2023 5:01 am PDT by
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up. Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used...
Read Full Article838 comments