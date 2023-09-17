iPhone 15 Pro Models Reportedly Max Out at 27W Charging Speeds Despite 35W Rumor
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are capable of up to 27W peak charging speeds with an appropriate USB-C power adapter, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara. It is unclear where the website sourced this information from, but it seems to confirm that the iPhone 15 Pro models have the same maximum charging speeds as the iPhone 14 Pro models.
In August, 9to5Mac reported that at least some iPhone 15 models could support up to 35W charging speeds, but this rumor appears to be incorrect.
Just like the iPhone 14 models, Apple says all four iPhone 15 models can charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes with a 20W or higher power adapter.
Last year, the website ChargerLAB determined that Apple's 30W USB-C power adapter was the company's lowest-priced charger that could charge the iPhone 14 Pro models at their maximum charging speeds of up to 27W, and this will likely remain the case for the iPhone 15 Pro models. In the U.S., the adapter is priced at $39 on Apple's online store.
Real-world tests still need to be completed, but for now it appears the 35W rumor was wrong.
All of the new iPhone 15 models launch on Friday, September 22.
Popular Stories
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into November for many configurations. As of 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing up to a 6-7 week shipping estimate for some configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone ...
Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. As usual, the Pro models have a long list of new features, including a USB-C port, lightweight titanium frame, customizable Action button, and much more. Below, we have highlighted 12 new features on the iPhone 15 Pro models: Ligh...
Apple's new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a "completely standard" USB-C port without any restrictions on cables or accessories, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. For previous iPhones with the Lightning connector, Apple limits the functionality of some cables and accessories that are not certified through its "Made for iPhone"...
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up. Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used...
Top Rated Comments
Hell, take my 27W away but give me 15W but with thermals that keep the throttling at bay.
Hopefully Ti's (on paper) heat dissipation advantage over SS gets us something here (although the internals remain Al....the frame/Ti join does seem to be non-fastener related and is friction welded it appears, which also in theory is good for thermal conductivity).