Apple's Latest Transparency Report Includes Geofence Requests From U.S. Government

Apple today shared a new Transparency Report providing information on customer data requests that the company received from the U.S. government in the first half of 2022.



For the first time ever, Apple has reported the total number of "geofence requests" that it received from the U.S. government. These requests are meant to include specific latitude and longitudes coordinates for a specified time period, but Apple does not collect this information as part of its commitment to customer privacy, and therefore does not provide it to law enforcement, while fully respecting the legal process.

From the Transparency Report:

Apple may also receive requests from government agencies seeking customer data related to specific latitude and longitudes coordinates (geofence) for a specified time period. Apple does not have any data to provide in response to geofence requests.

For additional information, the Transparency Report is available on Apple's website as a PDF.