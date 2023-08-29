WhatsApp Releases Redesigned Mac App With Support for Group Calls
Meta today released its overhauled WhatsApp app for macOS, introducing support for group calls, dragging and dropping files, and more.
The new native Mac app is optimized for large displays and desktop-class experiences like dragging and dropping files into chats and viewing more messages in chat histories. It also touts better performance and supports WhatsApp group calls from macOS for the first time, supporting up to eight people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls. Users can join a group call after it has started, see their call history, and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.
The new WhatsApp experience debuted on Windows earlier this year. Following a lengthy beta testing period, the native Mac app is now available to download from whatsapp.com and will soon be released on the Mac App Store.
Top Rated Comments
Non-native apps like MS Teams, Slack, Discord, etc, all come with performance and usability costs. Hopefully more devs catch on to this.