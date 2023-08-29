WhatsApp Releases Redesigned Mac App With Support for Group Calls

by

Meta today released its overhauled WhatsApp app for macOS, introducing support for group calls, dragging and dropping files, and more.

whatsapp video calls mac
The new native Mac app is optimized for large displays and desktop-class experiences like dragging and dropping files into chats and viewing more messages in chat histories. It also touts better performance and supports WhatsApp group calls from macOS for the first time, supporting up to eight people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls. Users can join a group call after it has started, see their call history, and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.

The new WhatsApp experience debuted on Windows earlier this year. Following a lengthy beta testing period, the native Mac app is now available to download from whatsapp.com and will soon be released on the Mac App Store.

Tags: WhatsApp, Meta

Top Rated Comments

Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
24 minutes ago at 07:52 am
On a related point, WhatsApp being absent from the iPad feels like part of technology culture now.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
27 minutes ago at 07:49 am
While I don't have any intention to use WhatsApp, it's good to see developers realise that native apps are the way to go.

Non-native apps like MS Teams, Slack, Discord, etc, all come with performance and usability costs. Hopefully more devs catch on to this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
19 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Where is the iPad App for WhatsApp?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigBag Avatar
BigBag
17 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Awesome. Now can I please please please get an iPad app to match?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article209 comments
Apple Watch Solo Loops

Apple's September Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Monday August 28, 2023 4:40 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article82 comments
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15: 15+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Friday August 25, 2023 9:21 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable ...
Read Full Article47 comments
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Wednesday August 23, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
Read Full Article211 comments
top stories 26aug2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 17 Beta 7, and More

Saturday August 26, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The Apple rumor mill remains busy, as reports about the iPhone 15 lineup are continuing to fly with only a few weeks until Apple officially introduces the new models. Apple is also wrapping up work on iOS 17 to release it to the public right around the same time. While the iPhone reliably gets annual updates, this week we also took a look at a number of other Apple products that are quite a...
Read Full Article43 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Top Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments to Apple Expected to Ramp Up This Week

Monday August 28, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple will begin receiving mass shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this week, according to information shared today by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in September, despite concerns over a production delay, but customers might need to order one quickly if they want launch-day delivery. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, ...
Read Full Article76 comments