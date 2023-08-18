WhatsApp Gets 'HD Photos' Option for Sending High-Res Images
WhatsApp has released an update allowing iPhone and Android users to send photos over the messaging platform in high resolution, finally addressing the service's low quality image sharing limitation.
Previously, WhatsApp users sending photos would see the images automatically compressed and the resolution reduced to 920 x 1280 to save storage space and keep image-sharing fast over low bandwidth data connections.
After updating, they'll have the option to send images to friends and family in "HD quality," which equates to 3024 x 4032 resolution. The rollout of the feature was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg via a Facebook post.
Version 23.16.0 of the app adds a "HD" button at the top of the photo sharing screen, next to the other image editing tools. Tapping the HD button brings up a pop-up allowing users to switch from the default Standard Quality to HD Quality.
Recipients of HD photos will see a HD label in the corner of the image, indicating that they have received a higher quality version, and all high resolution images are protected under WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption.
According to Meta, if a user's internet connection is low bandwidth, they will receive photos in Standard Quality, and will be able to choose to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD where available.
The new feature is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, and Meta says the ability to send high resolution videos over WhatsApp is set to follow soon.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
Apple's iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India's regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled. Last August, just a few weeks before the announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup, a single iPhone 14 model was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number A2882. This turned out to be the standard...
We're likely less than a month away from the launch of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, which means beta testing will soon be wrapping up. Apple is now providing weekly beta updates, seeding out the sixth beta today. As we approach the end of the beta testing period, updates are getting smaller with Apple focusing on crucial refinements and polish, but there are still a few changes in the latest beta...
Apple today updated its U.S. Apple Card Monthly Installment plan to require those who use the feature to purchase an iPhone that is linked to AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. With this change, the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan can no longer be used to purchase a SIM-free iPhone. All iPhones purchased through the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan are unlocked so carrier switching is...
Apple supplier Foxconn is starting production of the iPhone 15 in India, the first time that a new iPhone has been made outside China prior to its announcement, Bloomberg reports. The devices are to be manufactured at a Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The facility is preparing to deliver devices just weeks after they begin shipping from factories in China, narrowing the gap...
Top Rated Comments
Meta = WhatsApp = Facebook = Zuckerberg.
It's hard to imagine "privacy" in this equation.
12MP is nice, but if it's with some nice JPG artifacts then it suddenly is not much of a HD quality...