Apple Music Gains New Algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

by

Apple Music today gained a new "Discovery Station," which is located under the "Listen Now" section under Top Picks in the ‌Apple Music‌ app. The customized radio station is paired with the personalized radio station featuring your name, and it has the "Made for You" label. It can also be accessed through this link for those who do not yet see it.

apple music discovery
As noted by AppleInsider, the radio station appears to play songs of a similar style to songs that are in your personal library and that you have listened to and liked in the past, but it chooses songs you don't have in playlists or your library.

There is no documentation on the Discovery Station as of yet, so full details on how the algorithm works to suggest music are unknown. Apple may promote the Discovery Station at some point in the future, but from our testing, it looks like a good way to discover music that is suited to your individual taste.

IceCool
IceCool
14 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
A welcome improvement! Can’t wait to test it out!
Love-hate ? relationship
Love-hate ? relationship
14 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
"powered by siri"
Mrkevinfinnerty
Mrkevinfinnerty
12 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Must've taken them ages to come up with that name.
ignatius345
ignatius345
10 minutes ago at 01:36 pm

I have always had this “X’s station” feature. What’s new about it?
I my experience the "[my] Station" playlist has a mix of tracks I have in my library and some I don't. This new one apparently "chooses songs you don't have in playlists or your library". That could make it a good tool for new music discovery.
desslr
desslr
7 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
Tried 5 songs and all were unfortunately pants!
maternidad
maternidad
6 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Its recommendations are pretty terrible for me. Completely irrelevant to what I listen to. Makes me wonder whether I’m listening to Juli Clover’s? Hahaha
