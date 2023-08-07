Apple Music Gains New Algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

Apple Music today gained a new "Discovery Station," which is located under the "Listen Now" section under Top Picks in the ‌Apple Music‌ app. The customized radio station is paired with the personalized radio station featuring your name, and it has the "Made for You" label. It can also be accessed through this link for those who do not yet see it.



As noted by AppleInsider, the radio station appears to play songs of a similar style to songs that are in your personal library and that you have listened to and liked in the past, but it chooses songs you don't have in playlists or your library.

There is no documentation on the Discovery Station as of yet, so full details on how the algorithm works to suggest music are unknown. Apple may promote the Discovery Station at some point in the future, but from our testing, it looks like a good way to discover music that is suited to your individual taste.