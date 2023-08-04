Apple Card Promotion Offers 6% Cash Back at Panera
Apple in August is offering a new Apple Card promotion that will see Apple Card holders entitled to extra Daily Cash rewards for Panera Bread purchases. Through the end of the month, Apple Card users who make a purchase at Panera using Apple Pay can earn 6% cash back instead of 3% cash back.
Getting the cash back reward requires Panera customers to use Apple Pay with the Apple Card specifically, and the 6% bonus is available for up to $500 in spending throughout August. Apple Card owners who purchase $500 in Panera food can earn $30.
Purchases can be made at U.S. Panera stores, in the Panera app, and on the Panera website.
Apple partners with a number of vendors to offer three percent Daily Cash back on Apple Pay purchases made with Apple Card, including Panera Bread. 3% cash back can also be earned from Ace, T-Mobile, Nike, Uber Eats, Uber, Panera, Walgreens, Exxon Mobil, and Apple's own retail stores.
Standard Apple Pay purchases earn two percent cash back, and all other purchases earn one percent.
(Thanks, Issa!)
