AirTag Hidden in Stuffed Animal Nabs Bar Thief

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a thief was hitting a string of bars and restaurants, breaking into safes and stealing cash. One of the bars impacted was the Sneaky Beagle, and the location was burgled several times, leading the staff to set up a sting that involved an AirTag.



As outlined by WMBF News, staff at the Sneaky Beagle opened up a stuffed animal, stuck an AirTag inside, and put the AirTag-and-animal combo into a decoy safe.

The thief, who turned out to be a 52-year-old man, took the bait and stole the safe. Police officers were able to track the AirTag to the thief's home, and he was able to be connected to multiple burglaries in the area. He was arrested and charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary.