AirTag Hidden in Stuffed Animal Nabs Bar Thief
In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a thief was hitting a string of bars and restaurants, breaking into safes and stealing cash. One of the bars impacted was the Sneaky Beagle, and the location was burgled several times, leading the staff to set up a sting that involved an AirTag.
As outlined by WMBF News, staff at the Sneaky Beagle opened up a stuffed animal, stuck an AirTag inside, and put the AirTag-and-animal combo into a decoy safe.
The thief, who turned out to be a 52-year-old man, took the bait and stole the safe. Police officers were able to track the AirTag to the thief's home, and he was able to be connected to multiple burglaries in the area. He was arrested and charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary.
Popular Stories
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action.
What is My Photo Stream?
Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes.
The macOS Ventura 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Apple has released the fourth beta of the upcoming iOS 17 software release to developers for testing purposes, and like almost all new betas, the operating system brings a number of small tweaks and changes as Apple refines the software ahead of launch. Here's everything new that we've found so far in the fourth beta of iOS 17.
NameDrop Toggle
In the AirDrop menu in Settings, Apple has...
Recent rumors have suggested that Goldman Sachs is aiming to end its financial partnership with Apple, and The Information today shared a new report on what went wrong and why the relationship between the two companies fell apart.
Goldman Sachs is Apple's partner on the Apple Card, the Apple Savings account that is open to Apple Card users, and Apple Pay Later, Apple's buy now, pay later...
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This isn't the first time...
Apple today released iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that first came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.5, an update that brought minor changes to Apple News.
iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
The iPhone 15 lineup will feature a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an ƒ/1.7 aperture before Apple expands the technology with next year's iPhone 16 models, according to a recent claim from the Twitter user "RGcloudS."
The upgrade will apparently make the iPhone 15 series the first global smartphones with a hybrid lens design, since existing devices with this technology from the likes of...
Top Rated Comments