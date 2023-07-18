Apple Pay Launches in Morocco
Apple Pay is launching in Morocco today, based on backend code discovered by Apple researcher Aaron613 and subsequent confirmation by one of the country's banks.
CIH Bank
is launching Apple Pay in the country as of Tuesday, according to the bank's Twitter account
. It's not clear if other banks in Morocco will be coming on board with support for Apple's digital payment method, but it's likely.
The support means that CIH Bank's customers will be able to add their Mastercard credit cards and bank cards to the Wallet app by tapping the plus button in the top-right corner.
Apple has yet to update its regional website to officially confirm the launch.
Ever since its launch in the United States in 2014, Apple Pay has slowly expanded to more countries worldwide while at the same time expanding the list of financial institutions that support the feature. Apple Pay can be used anywhere contactless payments are accepted with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch. It is also accepted by select apps and websites.
