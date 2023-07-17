Deals: Nomad's Anniversary Sale Offers 30% Off Sitewide
Nomad is celebrating its anniversary by offering 30 percent off sitewide this week, giving shoppers a chance to save on the brand's best wireless chargers, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. This sale does not require a coupon code as all the discounts have been automatically applied, and it ends on July 18.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Nomad sells a wide variety of accessories for Apple products, including MagSafe-compatible charging stands and iPhone 14 cases. You'll also find waterproof Apple Watch bands, USB-C power adapters, AirPods cases, desk accessories, and more.
This sitewide sale applies to full-price and in-stock products only, excluding backordered and limited edition products and a few third-party items. Nomad offers free standard shipping on all orders placed in the United States that exceed $150.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
The current Apple TV 4K was released in November 2022 with the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a Siri Remote with a USB-C port, lower pricing, and other minor changes.
The next-generation Apple TV 4K is expected to be released next year. Ahead, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming device.
Faster Chip
...
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will launch later this year and feature 3D-printed mechanical parts, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a post published on Medium earlier today, Kuo said that his latest survey of Apple's supply chain indicates that "Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology." Specifically, "some of the titanium mechanical parts of the 2H23 new Apple...
As promised for the month of July, Apple has released the first public betas of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and related updates, opening up testing to a wider range of users ahead of their official releases later this year.
Other big stories this week included the latest rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro coming up in just a couple of months, a massive new iMac model in Apple's product pipeline, and a ...
Apple last month announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features for the iPhone XS and newer. A public beta is now available for members of Apple's free Beta Software Program, allowing anyone to test the update.
iOS 17 should be released to all users in September alongside new iPhones. Below, we have recapped 12 key features coming to the iPhone with the update.
StandBy
StandBy is a ...
With Prime Day now over, some of the summer's best deals have expired. However, there are plenty that remain available to purchase on Amazon, and we're recapping all of these sales below, including savings on iPad, AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Air, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...