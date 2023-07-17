Deals: Nomad's Anniversary Sale Offers 30% Off Sitewide

Nomad is celebrating its anniversary by offering 30 percent off sitewide this week, giving shoppers a chance to save on the brand's best wireless chargers, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. This sale does not require a coupon code as all the discounts have been automatically applied, and it ends on July 18.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Nomad sells a wide variety of accessories for Apple products, including MagSafe-compatible charging stands and iPhone 14 cases. You'll also find waterproof Apple Watch bands, USB-C power adapters, AirPods cases, desk accessories, and more.

This sitewide sale applies to full-price and in-stock products only, excluding backordered and limited edition products and a few third-party items. Nomad offers free standard shipping on all orders placed in the United States that exceed $150.



