Apple Removes Gift Wrapping Option With 'Signature' Ribbon Box
Apple no longer offers gift wrapping for online orders in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and select other countries where the option was available. References to gift wrapping were removed from Apple's website this week, and the option no longer appears to be available at checkout.
The gift wrapping consisted of a "signature" white box with a red ribbon, along with a greeting card that could include a personal message. The option was available for an additional charge, although it was occasionally free during limited-time promotions.
Apple has also discontinued the option to include a gift message on the packing slip for an order.
Apple continues to offer free personalized engraving for select products, allowing for a custom message or emojis to be etched directly onto select iPads, AirPods, and Beats, as well as the AirTag and second-generation Apple Pencil.
