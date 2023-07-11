The Best Apple Deals Under $100 for Prime Day

As Prime Day continues today, we're highlighting all of the best Apple deals you can get for under $100 on Amazon. This includes AirPods, Apple Pencil 2, AirTags, and more.

primeday2022Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can find every Apple deal available during Prime Day in our dedicated post. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

$30 Or Under

prime day airtag loop

In the cheapest category, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99, down from $19.00 and the AirTag Leather Loop for $27.99, down from $39.00. For the Leather Loop, only Saddle Brown is available at this low price.

$4 OFF
20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99

$11 OFF
AirTag Leather Loop for $27.99

$50 Or Under

prime day iphone 14 case

For accessories priced between $30 and $50, there are quite a few sales on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the MagSafe Charger on sale for $31.00, down from $39.00 and the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $44.99, down from $59.00.

$8 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $31.00

$14 OFF
35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $44.99

Otherwise, you can find quite a few iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max cases on sale in this price range. Prices start at $37.49 for the Silicone Cases and increase to $44.99 for Leather Cases, with multiple color options available.

$11 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case for $37.49

$11 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case for $37.49

$14 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case for $44.99

$14 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case for $44.99

$100 or Under

prime day airtag 4 pack

Lastly, we're tracking a few deals on Apple products that are just under $100 for Prime Day. You can get an AirTag 4-Pack for $88.49 ($10 off), an Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00 ($40 off), and AirPods 2 for $89.99 ($39 off).

$10 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $88.49

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

$39 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

