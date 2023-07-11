The Best Apple Deals Under $100 for Prime Day

In the cheapest category, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99, down from $19.00 and the AirTag Leather Loop for $27.99, down from $39.00. For the Leather Loop, only Saddle Brown is available at this low price.
For accessories priced between $30 and $50, there are quite a few sales on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the MagSafe Charger on sale for $31.00, down from $39.00 and the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $44.99, down from $59.00.
Otherwise, you can find quite a few iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max cases on sale in this price range. Prices start at $37.49 for the Silicone Cases and increase to $44.99 for Leather Cases, with multiple color options available.
Lastly, we're tracking a few deals on Apple products that are just under $100 for Prime Day. You can get an AirTag 4-Pack for $88.49 ($10 off), an Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00 ($40 off), and AirPods 2 for $89.99 ($39 off).
The iPhone 15 Pro models that are set to be introduced this September will be available in a unique dark blue color that has a gray tone, according to Unknownz21, a source that has provided multiple details on what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones and accurate information on other Apple devices like the Vision Pro.
Available in a new titanium material, the blue shade will have...
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update. Rapid Security Response updates are designed to provide iOS and macOS users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. Today's updates address an actively exploited WebKit...
Apple last month announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features for the iPhone. The update is available now in beta for users with an Apple developer account, with $99 per year membership no longer required. For users who prefer to wait for the public beta, Apple said it will be available in July, so it should be coming soon.
iOS 17 should be released to all users in September alongside...
Apple earlier today released new Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users, but Apple has pulled the software, likely due to an issue that caused certain websites not to work after the RSRs were installed.
According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, and other websites started giving a warning about not ...
Apple is experimenting with larger iMacs, including a model with around a 32-inch display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said these iMacs are still in early development, so he does not expect them to launch until late 2024 or at some point in 2025 at the earliest.
Gurman previously said Apple was developing a larger iMac with over a 30-inch...
Although we're still one day out from the official launch of Prime Day, Amazon has opened the flood gates this morning with multiple deals on Apple products. This includes a new all-time low price on the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air from 2020.
