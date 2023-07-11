Amazon Prime Day: iPad Mini Hits New Record Low Price at $379.99

Continuing with our Prime Day deals series, right now Amazon is offering fresh discounts on the iPad mini 6. With these sales, you can get the 8.3-inch tablet for the best prices we've ever seen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $379.99, down from $499.00. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $529.99, down from $649.00. At $119 off, these are both new record low prices on the iPad mini 6, and the Prime Day price beats the previous record low by about $20.

Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.