Amazon Prime Day: iPad Mini Hits New Record Low Price at $379.99

by

Continuing with our Prime Day deals series, right now Amazon is offering fresh discounts on the iPad mini 6. With these sales, you can get the 8.3-inch tablet for the best prices we've ever seen.

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $379.99, down from $499.00. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $529.99, down from $649.00. At $119 off, these are both new record low prices on the iPad mini 6, and the Prime Day price beats the previous record low by about $20.

iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $379.99

iPad mini (256GB Wi-Fi) for $529.99

Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

