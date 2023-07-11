Amazon Prime Day: Apple iPads Get New Record Low Prices, Starting at Just $249.99

New record low prices have appeared on Amazon for both the 9th and 10th generation iPad, marking the newest pair of deals happening during this year's Prime Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



9th Gen iPad

Starting with the 2021 9th generation iPad, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $249.99, down from $329.00, which is a match of the previous all-time low for this tablet. The 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $389.99, down from $479.00, and this one is a new record low price.

10th Gen iPad

For the newer 2022 10th generation iPad, Amazon is introducing fresh all-time low prices for both Wi-Fi models. The 64GB Wi-Fi tablet is available for $379.99, down from $449.00; and the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet is available for $529.99, down from $599.00. Both beat the previous low price by more than $20.

Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.