Amazon Prime Day: Apple iPads Get New Record Low Prices, Starting at Just $249.99

by

New record low prices have appeared on Amazon for both the 9th and 10th generation iPad, marking the newest pair of deals happening during this year's Prime Day.

9th Gen iPad

Starting with the 2021 9th generation iPad, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $249.99, down from $329.00, which is a match of the previous all-time low for this tablet. The 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $389.99, down from $479.00, and this one is a new record low price.

10th Gen iPad

For the newer 2022 10th generation iPad, Amazon is introducing fresh all-time low prices for both Wi-Fi models. The 64GB Wi-Fi tablet is available for $379.99, down from $449.00; and the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet is available for $529.99, down from $599.00. Both beat the previous low price by more than $20.

Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

