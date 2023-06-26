New Hampshire Man Pleads Guilty to Taking Huge Bribe to Ship $2M Worth of Stolen Apple Products

New Hampshire resident Guangwei "William" Wu recently pled guilty to transporting stolen Apple property valued at $2 million, according to the United States Attorney's Office in the District of New Hampshire.



Wu owned the Hai Xing Qiao shipping company in Manchester, New Hampshire. In the fall of 2022, a Hong Kong-based company purchased a range of Apple products that Wu was meant to forward to them in Hong Kong. The order included iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, and MacBooks.

Rather than shipping the goods, Wu accepted a bribe of more than $700,000 from a different Hong Kong company to redirect the $2 million worth of products to that company instead of the company that originally made the purchase.

Wu told the original company expecting its shipment that U.S. law enforcement officials had seized the Apple devices, and he forged a "Disclaimer of Ownership" that was supposedly issued by the United States Postal Office, complete with a fake federal agent signature.

Wu's scheme was discovered after a joint investigation by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Postal Inspection Service. Wu could receive up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, plus he will be repaying $2 million in restitution to the company he stole from.