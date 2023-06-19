Deals: Apple Watch Ultra Hits $729.99 on Amazon in Multiple Colors ($69 Off)

Amazon has a few models of the Apple Watch Ultra for $729.99 today, down from the original price of $799.00. All of these sales require you to add the Apple Watch Ultra to your cart on Amazon and head to the checkout screen in order to see the final deal price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Models on sale at this price include the White Ocean Band, Yellow/Beige Trail Loop, Blue/Gray Trail Loop, and Orange Alpine Loop. The first two Apple Watch Ultra models have estimated deliveries between June 21 and 24, while the latter two have slipped into July.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

This $729.99 price tag remains the best price we've ever tracked for a majority of Apple Watch Ultra models, although there has been one exception. We saw the Yellow Ocean Band go down to $701.99 earlier in the year, but that rare sale has not returned recently nor has it expanded to other Ultra band styles.

There are also quite a few models of the Apple Watch Ultra at $749.99 right now on Amazon. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.