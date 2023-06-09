iOS 17 Apps Can Offer Tips to Help Users Discover Hidden Features

Apple at WWDC this week announced a new TipKit framework that will allow developers to offer tips in their third-party apps on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. These tips can help to surface hidden features, highlight brand new features, show a faster method of accomplishing a task, and more.



Tips may appear next to a button or other user interface element in an app at timely moments, providing contextual information about features. Apple has a WWDC session with more details for developers interested in TipKit, but there is no documentation yet.

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 will be released to the public later this year, and more apps should start to incorporate TipKit over the coming months. All of the updates are available in beta now for anyone with a free Apple developer account, and public betas will be available in July.