Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook Air Gets First Discount Alongside Sales on 13-Inch Models

We're tracking a few solid deals in the wake of WWDC this week, including the first-ever discount on the 15-inch MacBook Air, which Apple just announced on Monday. You'll also find record low prices on all other current models of the MacBook Air, along with solid deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacBook Air

With the announcement of the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air this week at WWDC, both the 13.3-inch and 13.6-inch models have seen notable markdowns this week at Amazon and B&H Photo. Additionally, the new 15-inch MacBook Air itself has received its first-ever sale at Amazon with $49 off select models.





AirPods

AirPods deals that remain in stock on Amazon heading into the weekend include the AirPods 3 for $149.00 ($20 off) and AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 ($49 off).

Apple Watch

Apple Watches have hit all-time low prices for select configurations on Amazon this week, including the 41mm GPS Series 8 device at $329.00 and 45mm GPS at $359.00. If you want an even cheaper starting price, Apple Watch SE starts at $219.00 right now.

MacBook Pro (2023)

Lastly, we're tracking a collection of all-time low prices on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. Prices start at $1,749.00 for the 512GB model and reach up to $300 off these notebooks. All deals are available on Amazon and you'll find some matching sales at B&H Photo.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.