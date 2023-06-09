Apple Maps Expands Detailed 3D Map and Cycling Directions to Paris

Since the release of iOS 15 in 2021, Apple Maps has been rolling out a more detailed map with custom-designed 3D landmarks in major cities around the world. This week, both the more detailed map and cycling directions went live in Paris.

Apple says the updated experience provides richer detail for road markings, buildings, commercial districts, land cover, trees, elevation, public transit routes, and more. Turn-by-turn navigation is also improved with augmented reality walking directions in Paris, as well as the addition of cycling directions along bike lanes and bike-friendly roads.

Notably, this means the world-famous Eiffel Tower can now be viewed in 3D in Apple Maps, along with the Louvre museum and other landmarks.

More detailed mapping is also available in Atlanta, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami, Montréal, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, Toronto, Washington D.C., and a few other cities.

